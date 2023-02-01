SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 1,400,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,012. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

