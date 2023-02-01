Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.16) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.13). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.16), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The firm has a market cap of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

