Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,402 shares in the company, valued at $58,679,084.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.62. 1,779,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,247. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

