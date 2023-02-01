Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,618 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 309,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

