Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18,794.36

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $18,794.36 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,660,350 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120007 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

