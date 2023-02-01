Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.36

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 540897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Schneider National by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.