Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.38

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and traded as high as $27.12. Saputo shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 2,062 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

