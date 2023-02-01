Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

SANM opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

