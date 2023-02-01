Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.75

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 21642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAXPY shares. Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.
Sampo Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
