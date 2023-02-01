Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.75

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 21642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAXPY shares. Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

