Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares trading hands.

Sagen MI Canada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagen MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagen MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.