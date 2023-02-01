SafeMoon V2 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.06 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $152.06 million and $826,419.96 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,086,564,695 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

