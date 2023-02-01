Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.37 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00055360 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $268.37 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00227012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00096768 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00057697 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.09794631 USD and is up 22.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

