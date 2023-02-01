Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.46

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and traded as high as $24.60. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 401 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

