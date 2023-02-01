Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.26) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.29.

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,691. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

