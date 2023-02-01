Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 325 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.43.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

