RMR Wealth Builders Buys 485 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %

FTNT opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.