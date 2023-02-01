Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $314.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

