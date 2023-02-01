Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.25. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 824,618 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $4,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,807 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.