Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RCII traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 561,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,474. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

