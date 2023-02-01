renBTC Hits Market Capitalization of $85.40 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $85.40 million and $664,651.52 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $23,857.68 or 1.03285356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

