Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.92

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $232.92 and last traded at $231.31, with a volume of 290772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after buying an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after buying an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 200,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.