Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.92

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $232.92 and last traded at $231.31, with a volume of 290772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.30.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after buying an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after buying an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 200,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

