Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $213.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.43. The stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.