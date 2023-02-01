Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):
- 1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/6/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $213.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.43. The stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
