Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.04. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CFP opened at C$25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$18.42 and a 12-month high of C$30.50.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

