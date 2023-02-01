Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,889.08

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $63.14 million and $11,889.08 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

