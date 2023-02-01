Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.71 million and $3.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.01368048 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007099 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.24 or 0.01662187 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

