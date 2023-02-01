QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $102.64 million and $126,293.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00215745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00126559 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,867.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

