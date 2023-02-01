Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5,602.37 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.37 and approximately $180,972.98 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,008.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

