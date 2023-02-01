Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,424 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

