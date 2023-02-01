Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 3,434 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after buying an additional 760,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 480.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,428,000 after buying an additional 549,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

