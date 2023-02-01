Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 12,426 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,233. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

