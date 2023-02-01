QUALCOMM (QCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22,467.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 282,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 281,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

