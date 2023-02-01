Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

