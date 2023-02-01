PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $54.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $168,140,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

