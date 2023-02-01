Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

