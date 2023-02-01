Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 425 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $22,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 417,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

