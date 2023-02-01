Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,117 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 134.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

