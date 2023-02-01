Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.33 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

