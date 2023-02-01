Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Premier African Minerals Trading Down 3.2 %

LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Monday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £121.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

