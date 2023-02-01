Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

PTBS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Potomac Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

