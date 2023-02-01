Populous Price Tops $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $185,546.62 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00407847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.96 or 0.28627879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00586140 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

