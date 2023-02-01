Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Tops $2.95

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00012402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $46,875.05 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

