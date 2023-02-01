Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PII. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.89.

PII opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

