Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Price Performance
PCGH stock opened at GBX 328.65 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.61. The company has a market capitalization of £398.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,811.11.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
