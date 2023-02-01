Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Price Performance

PCGH stock opened at GBX 328.65 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.61. The company has a market capitalization of £398.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,811.11.

Get Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.