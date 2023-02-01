Pocket Network One Day Volume Tops $2.31 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

