Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.