PLC Ultima (PLCU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $197,996.00

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $197,996.00 and approximately $420,869.56 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $408.81 or 0.01777286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

