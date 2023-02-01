Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $372.01. The stock had a trading volume of 668,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,792. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

