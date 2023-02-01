Planning Directions Inc. Buys 5,848 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 10.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.71. 176,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.