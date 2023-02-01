Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 535.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 819,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

