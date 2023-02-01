Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 31,577 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,577 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,660 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 353,950 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,958,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 771,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.